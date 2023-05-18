Opensignal, the ranking of Italian mobile networks

Vodafone wins Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality awards Vodafone users have the most consistent experience in Italy, with 81.8% of tests conducted by Vodafone users meeting the minimum recommended performance thresholds for the most common and demanding applications, such as watching HD video, measured by the Excellent Consistent Quality metric. Additionally, 92.1% of Vodafone user tests meet thresholds for less demanding applications, as measured by the Core Consistent Quality metric. Vodafone wins both consistency awards for the third time in a row, being the only winner since both awards were first featured in Opensignal’s mobile network experience reports in Italy.

Iliad and WindTre share first place for the Availability award Our Iliad and WindTre users spend the most time with a 3G signal or better — 98.7%. Iliad was the only winner for this metric in the latest report. When considering regional availability, WindTre dominates in the North East and North West regions, while Iliad clearly wins in the Central and Southern regions.

Vodafone users have the fastest overall download and upload speeds Vodafone is the only one to win the Download Speed ​​Experience and Upload Speed ​​Experience awards. Our users on this network experience the fastest average download speed at 37.2 Mbps, 1.6 Mbps (4.6%) higher than second-place finisher, Fastweb. Vodafone users see an overall average upload speed of 11Mbps – but WindTre is just 0.3Mbps behind the winner.

Iliad is the only winner for the 5G Voice App Experience metric Iliad users have the best experience in Italy using over-the-top (OTT) voice apps on 5G – the operator scores 82.6 on a 100-point scale, with an edge of around 0 7 points over TIM and Vodafone, which share second place with statistically equal scores of 81.9-82 points. In the latest report, the award was shared between Iliad and TIM. All operators in Italy are positioned in the Good category (80-87) for the 5G Voice App Experience metric.

TIM users have the fastest 5G download and upload speeds In Italy, our TIM users experience the fastest average 5G download speed of 270.4 Mbps, meaning TIM is still the winner for 5G Download Speed. TIM secures a 75.1 Mbps lead over runner-up Vodafone’s 195.4 Mbps score. TIM also wins the award for 5G Upload Speed ​​with a score of 25.5 Mbps and a lead of 3.3 Mbps. The operator takes both awards for the fourth time in a row, since Opensignal began capturing in its reports the Italian 5G experience starting from November 2021.