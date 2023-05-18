TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

The date to mark in your diary is Sunday 11 June. For the occasion, the enchanting Val Viola will be ready to host the first running event of the season and to give emotions among its suggestive woods, paths and postcard landscapes. The event is open to everyone: athletes, amateurs, enthusiasts and families.

Several tests are scheduled: the 21 km race, competitive and reserved for members, the non-competitive Short RUN of about 11 km, the walk open to all, the Mini TrailRUN dedicated to children and teenagers, with different categories in relation to age. An appointment, in short, which knows how to offer an opportunity for challenge and fun both to the most demanding agonist and to the first-time neophyte. All in a naturalistic context that is nothing short of fascinating.

The sporting event, which also for this edition boasts the Patronage of the Lombardy Region, the precious contribution of BIM Adda and the consolidated support of Athletics Alta Valtellina, can also count on new and unprecedented synergies: the new technical sponsor is in fact Crazy Idea , renowned and historic local brand dedicated to the outdoor world and mountain sportswear, which will brand the gadget present in the race pack, guaranteed exclusively to the first 300 registered.

The 2023 edition also sees the consolidation of many important collaborations with well-known companies present in the area, engaged in various fields, from the production of excellent local gastronomy to the provision of services in the wellness sector.

With regards to the day’s programme, the TrailRun will start at 9.15 in Arnoga with the progressive departure of the various tests, to conclude with the awards ceremony directly on site. The race office will be open on Saturday 10 June at the Pro Loco Valdidentro and on Sunday morning directly at the race starting area from 7.30.

The registration fee for the single competition (TrailRun or ShortRun) is €35 and includes the rich race pack full of gastronomic products, the technical gadget signed Crazy Idea, the finisher medal delivered upon arrival, the meal voucher worth €10 to be used at the affiliated restaurants and refreshment points and services: showers, free shuttle from Isolaccia, refreshments along the route and final refreshment.

Registrations open by connecting online to the site www.endu.net e mysdam.netor by contacting the Pro Loco Valdidentro, no later than 10.00 pm on Thursday 8 June.

It will be possible to register for the TrailRun Alta Valtellina also on Friday 9 June at the Pro Loco or directly at the race office on 10 or 11 June, at a cost of €45.

You also have until 8 June to take advantage of the combined registration with the Energy2RUN Cancano, scheduled for 27 August in the area of ​​the lakes of the same name, at the special rate of €50: a unique opportunity to double the running emotions in two locations as different as they are surprisingly unique in Valdidentro and in all of Alta Valtellina.

For the walk and for the Mini TrailRun tests, reserved for children and teenagers, registrations are open at the Pro Loco Valdidentro. The race regulations and all the details of the event are available on the website trailrunaltavaltellina.it.

For further information, contact the Pro Loco Valdidentro (Tel. 0342 985331).