Apparition of the Virgin of Fatima in El Salvador with prophecy about Mexico

Dozens of faithful go daily to the hill of Las Fabas, in El Salvador, where the alleged apparition of the Virgin of Fatima was reported. According to testimonies of some believers, in the place they have managed to capture images of the Virgin in heaven, accompanied by two angels.

At the site, there is also an alleged seer, known as Sister Nelly Hurtado who, lying on the ground with a cross in her hand, claims to receive divine signs. She even revealed: “There may be a nine-degree earthquake in Mexico and the signal will be the eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano.”

Sister Nelly also assures that when the Virgin of Fatima appears, she feels “a strong wind.” At that moment, the faithful take the opportunity to take their mobile phones and point their cameras at the sky, hoping to capture the divine apparition. Some say they have photographed the silhouette of the Virgin of Fatima, slightly inclined and in an attitude of prayer, with her hands joined in a sign of blessing, next to her: “Two little angels appear, like tiny cherubs, suspended in the air with their wings flying ”, which are captured between the rays of the sun.

As revealed by Sister Nelly in Al Rojo Vivo, one of the messages received from the Virgin of Fatima is related to a movement telluric, What will happen in Mexico during this year 2023.

The apparition of the Virgin of Fatima has attracted thousands of Catholics seeking a miracle, like the case of Karla Lara, a pregnant woman who fears for the lives of her two babies.

“That they heal me and that they are born well, it is the miracle that I hope for and I have faith”, Karla said through tears.

According to Sister Nelly, most of the requests are fulfilled by the Virgin and she stresses that the prophecies she has made, including those related to Mexico, can be avoided by praying the holy rosary.

On the other hand, in Alegría, a municipality in the department of Usulután, believers affirm that the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared in a mango tree more than a decade ago.

José Vásquez, an eyewitness, revealed that the Virgin had manifested herself to “three children who came to play.” When they threw the ball aside: “One crouched down and everything lit up. Then they told me that the Virgin of Guadalupe was there.” he claimed.

To date, the Catholic Church has not yet officially recognized the veracity of these apparitions. However, many faithful go to these places in search of a miracle.