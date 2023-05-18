Arjun Ram Meghwal is the new Law Minister after removing Kiran Rijiju from the Ministry of Law and assigning him the responsibility of the Ministry of Earth Science.

Karan Rijiju was removed from the Ministry of Law and assigned the responsibility of the Ministry of Earth Science

Arjun Ram Meghwal new Law Minister, Congress termed Kiran Rijiju as a failed minister

New Law Minister’s poster promoting papad for protection from covid has gone viral on social media

In a surprise move, the Narendra Modi government today removed Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju from his post and replaced him with Arjun Ram Meghwal as the country’s Law Minister. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made the Minister of State with independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice among his other responsibilities, while Kiran Rijiju has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Earth and Science.

In this regard, a letter from Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced the change in the responsibilities of the ministers. There, the Minister of State for Law SP Singh Baghel has been transferred to the Minister of State for Health. This surprising change in the Union Ministry of Law is one such. It has been done at a time when there is an impression that the Judiciary and the Center are on a collision course!!

After reviewing his post, Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, who hails from Rajasthan, while talking to media persons, said that executive and judiciary have a cordial relationship, it will remain amicable and constitutional. Borders between the two already exist. are

After the reshuffle of the ministry, Kiran Rijiju wrote in his tweet that “It is an honor to serve as the Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. I thank the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all the judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts, lower judiciary and all the law officers for their great cooperation in facilitating and ensuring the delivery of legal services. ”

51 Kiran Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, he also served as the Sports Ministry, Deputy Home Minister, July. 2021 I made him the Union Law Minister.

A few months ago, Kiran Rijiju surprisingly criticized the collegium system of appointment of judges saying that it lacks impartiality. By changing the system, the government should also be included in it. In this regard, he also wrote letters to the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India.

Kiran Rijiju as the Law Minister in March this year had also alleged on a media platform that some retired judges who are also active social workers are part of an anti-India gang, which is inciting the judiciary to turn against the government. Rijiju said that there could be three or four retired judges who are active and are part of anti-India groups. These people are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of opposition party. He also warned that Such judges will not be spared and will be punished.

These remarks of Kiran Rijiju against the courts and judges from time to time had raised strong objections from lawyers’ organizations of several states of the country. That Kiran Rijijo is violating the constitution, judges and law by his statements.

Lawyers’ organizations demanded that Kiran Rijiju should be removed from his post. However, the Supreme Court refused to hear this petition, assuring to review the statements of Kiran Rijiju. Thus, collegium system, former judges and judicial decisions. The allegations against were causing trouble for the central government and it is believed that due to these reasons, Kiran Rijiju has been removed from the Ministry of Law.

After Kiran Rijiju’s removal as Union Law Minister, senior Supreme Court lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Kiran Rijiju: Not Law. Now Minister for Earth Sciences, it’s not easy to understand the science behind laws.” Now try to deal with the laws of science. Good luck my friend!

While Congress MP Manikum Tagore while talking to the media said that Kiran was a failed law minister of Rijiju and he always had conflicts with the judiciary.

On the other hand, since the election of the new Law Minister, Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, his old photos and statements have gone viral on social media. 2020 During the outbreak of corona virus, I had advertised Bhabhiji’s papad and advised the public that these papads increase immunity and help in the fight against corona virus and by using it, corona virus can be prevented.!!

