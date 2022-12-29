Forty-five questions in three hours: this is the element that FdI highlights with a barrage of statements by senators commenting on the end-of-year press conference of the prime minister, the first by Giorgia Meloni. «One after another, the accusations of the left against Giorgia Meloni fall on deaf ears. A few weeks ago we had to witness tearful complaints – according to Salvo Sallemi, deputy group leader at Palazzo Madama – about the little time that the Prime Minister would dedicate to questions from journalists. Well, today, during the usual year-end press conference, Giorgia Meloni broke every record of her predecessors by answering 45 questions over more than three hours. Net of the sterile accusations of the left, therefore, the willingness to confront the press is another reason to merit of our Prime Minister”.

The group leader in the Chamber had indicated the trend: «Three hours of face-to-face discussion, without discounts, with the press, 45 questions, touching on all topics: from the economy to foreign policy. A record compared to the former prime ministers», says Tommaso Foti. And FdI senator Simona Petrucci also speaks of “a record-breaking Meloni at the press conference”, signaling that “the premier answered 45 questions in three hours, beating his predecessors in terms of timing and number”. «But what matters most – she notes – is that he answered all the questions without glossing over the issues that were submitted to her and without ever getting upset. In short, if there were any need, Giorgia Meloni demonstrated once again her qualities as a leader, demonstrating great communication skills and providing a lesson in authentic democracy ».

“A record-breaking year-end press conference for Giorgia Meloni”, also claims Senator Francesca Tubetti who addresses “applause for having answered the 45 questions from journalists, remaining available to the press for a good 3 hours and thus beating – this time the terms of comparison are made explicit – the primacy of Mario Draghi and Giuseppe Conte in the traditional end-of-year meeting”. «A true lesson in style», she remarks. And, again, it is Antonella Zedda, deputy head of the FdI group in the Senate, who speaks of «45 questions, a record, 45 clear, clear and sincere answers from our president Meloni who, tirelessly, honored the usual end-of-year press conference ». «It makes you smile if you re-read the attacks received in the press by a certain left who accused you some time ago of running away from journalists’ questions. An applause to Giorgia Meloni for whom every day is the right day – she assures her – to overturn the predictions and deny her detractors blow by blow ».