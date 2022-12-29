Everything in Crosby’s life is bigger than normal. Bigger than life, extreme, exaggerated, from the moment her mother Vera went into labor. After hours of suffering and discomfort, painkillers and maneuvers, the baby found himself stuck in the uterus, blocked by his own body mass. To allow him to emerge, doctors were forced to break the collarbones of the unborn child, giving the already exhausted Mrs. Crosby only a few minutes to complete the operation, before the procedure could leave permanent damage to the little Maxx.