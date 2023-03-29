JOBS. –

Faced with the natural disaster that Alausí suffered, due to the landslide, the Chimborazo Prefecture increased its contingent to continue with timely care for the victims and affected families.

In the García Moreno section, signs were placed for greater safety of those who are traveling through this area.

Starting at dawn on Monday, March 27, the entire team of the Chimborazo Provincial Board moved to ground zero to attend to emergencies in the territory. In addition, its own machinery was immediately activated to carry out road maintenance on the old García Moreno road, with the provision of three teams for the intervention in 25 km. Daily cleaning of ditches, landslides, potholes, ballasting and ballasting is carried out to guarantee vehicular traffic.

In a session of the Provincial COE, Juan Pablo Cruz, Prefect of the province, detailed the actions on road issues. “We are as a prefecture, enabling and providing road maintenance to the collateral roads so that they can have connectivity (…) at the moment the La Moya, Achupallas, La Dolorosa – Tixán – Charicando road is connected, which can be used to connect with the E35 , as well as, in the western part we work on the García Moreno, Tipines road and connect again with the E35”, he indicated.

Prior to the meeting with the National COE, Esteban Bernal, Minister of Inclusion, Economic and Social, spoke with the prefect, to carry out coordinated actions and reach the site with resources. “The situation is very critical and forces us as Ecuadorians to unite with all the necessary efforts (…) we have been able to commit to all the logistics to be able to transfer supplies such as supplies, beds, mattresses, food kits, housing kits, among others; we added the entire contingent, ”he explained.

Through the Risk Management Coordination of the Prefecture, a team of professionals was formed to evacuate families that were in risk areas; activity chaired by the National Secretary for Risk and Emergency Management.

From the provincial institution, two collection points were enabled to collect non-perishable, canned food, dry grains, rice, sugar, oil, etc. The points are located in Riobamba on España and 10 de Agosto streets (Board of the Chimborazo Prefecture and on Primera Constituyente and Carabobo (outside the Chimborazo Prefecture).