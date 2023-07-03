Home » Oristano, university professor dies to rescue a boy at sea
Oristano, university professor dies to rescue a boy at sea

Tragedy tonight in mare in the East Arenason the coast between Cuglieri and Narbolia: Carlo Lugliè, 60, professor of prehistory and protohistory at the University of Cagliaridied after having rescued his partner’s eleven-year-old son.

The boy had entered the water with a force 4 sea and had found himself in difficulty. Carlo Lugliè tried to help him, but the waves overwhelmed him. Two young men from the sailing school rushed to the rescue and brought the boy and the well-known teacher ashore.

Carlo Lugliè was now unconscious, while the boy was in hypothermia. Rescuers arrived at the scene and the men of the Port Authority of Oristanounder the directives of the commander Federico Pucci. 118 provided assistance and asked for the intervention of the Areus helicopter. Unfortunately Carlo Lugliè, despite attempts at resuscitation, died in the arms of the 118 doctor. The carabinieri were also on the spot.

The magistrate on duty has been informed. Tragic fatality: in July of last year another university professor from Cagliari, the director of the Childhood and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Clinic, Alessandro Zuddas, aged 65, had died nearby, on the seashore in front of the beach between Is Arenas and Is Benas. He had had a sudden illness.

