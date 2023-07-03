Home » Japan: manufacturing PMI contracted in June
Business

Japan: manufacturing PMI contracted in June

by admin
Japan: manufacturing PMI contracted in June

Japan’s manufacturing PMI compiled by Jibun Bank for the month of June stood at 49.8 points. What was communicated was the final reading of the data, which confirmed the preliminary reading, equal to 49.8 points.

The index slowed down from 50.6 points in May, slipping into a contractionary phase.

In fact, Japan’s manufacturing PMI settled at a value below the threshold of 50 points, the dividing line between the phase of expansion (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

Japan Jibun June (final) Manufacturing PMI 49.8 (vs. preliminary 49.8 and prior 50.6)

