Home World Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the Italian Cup, Posillipo and Pro Recco in the quarterfinals
World

Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the Italian Cup, Posillipo and Pro Recco in the quarterfinals

by admin
Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the Italian Cup, Posillipo and Pro Recco in the quarterfinals

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Interlude in the Italian Cup for Ortigia and Telimar. The two Sicilian teams qualified for the Final Eight which takes place at the Paganuzzi swimming pool in Genoa from 24 to 26 February. The Aretusei on February 24th at 3 pm…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ortigia and Telimar in the water for the Italian Cup, Posillipo and Pro Recco in the quarter-finals appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The EU is ready to suspend the visa agreement with Russia

You may also like

Charlize Theron bathing | Magazine

weather alert report for tomorrow, Friday 24 February...

Hail in southern Europe and North Africa British...

Udinese / Marino thinks about the attack that...

Exhibition celebrates 75 years of Serpenti by Bulgari...

A man from Syria came to life after...

Revolution in sight? Marino to the rescue! That’s...

dEUS, review of his album How To Replace...

Brother KIngs Kangwe Evans went to China |...

A year of war in Ukraine, lined up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy