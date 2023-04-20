Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the record, away games for Telimar and Catania

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 minutes ago

Ortigia at home with Posillipo, Telimar in Savona, Catania in Salerno to best close the regular season of the men’s water polo A1 series championship. The 26th round of the top flight will be played on Saturday 22 April…

