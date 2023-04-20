Home » Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the record, away games for Telimar and Catania
World

Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the record, away games for Telimar and Catania

by admin
Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the record, away games for Telimar and Catania

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 minutes ago

Ortigia at home with Posillipo, Telimar in Savona, Catania in Salerno to best close the regular season of the men’s water polo A1 series championship. The 26th round of the top flight will be played on Saturday 22 April…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the record, away games for Telimar and Catania appeared 44 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hungary, von der Leyen: "The anti-LGBT law is a shame"

You may also like

D’ Baldomeros premiere their new video single “Critical...

Evgeniy Maloletka, winner of the World Press Photo:...

vučić about a partisan | Sports

roma in the semifinals of the league of...

The charge of 134, in Palermo is a...

Jubilee 2025: Bilateral meeting between Italy and the...

Fight of young men in Bar | Info

Calliopi is hanging out with her ex-husband’s wife...

Monkey Weekend announces new guests to the campus

A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy