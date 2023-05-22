Home » Osman Karić reconciled with his ex-wife Fun
by admin
Osman Karić is ready to do anything for the sake of his son Stefan Karić, who is in custody, and for his sake he reconciled with his ex-wife, Stefan’s mother.

Source: Courier

Stefan Karić is still located in custody in Sremska Mitrovica as the main suspect for the violence committed against the starlet Nataša Šavija, who claims that a former member of the Cooperative beat her. Osman Karić recently visited his son behind bars, and this unpleasant situation led to reconcile with his ex-wife, Stefan’s mother.

Osman has been living with another woman for a long time in a villa on Zvezdara, where Stefan also lived with them until recently, and because of his son, he is in daily contact with his ex-wife Lidija.

Izvor: Instagram/karic___s/screenshot

“Every Monday there are visits to detainees. Stefano’s mother and I are now in contact and we have agreed to visit alternately. Once it was me, once it was her. I’m going again tomorrow. I’m bothered by stories that I decide everything and that I don’t let someone visit. “I don’t hold anyone so that I have to let them go,” said Osman.

“Stefan’s mother and I agree on everything now. We have no problem with visiting him together. It is important to me that my son Stefan gets everything he needs and that he has the attention of both parents,” added Karić.

(WORLD/Informer)

