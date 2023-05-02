Our Lady of May: Art and Faith in the Vatican Gardens – Vatican News Vatican

On the occasion of Our Lady of May, the Vatican Museums present a series of special visits to the Vatican Gardens. This is a cultural and spiritual itinerary to discover the beauty of the gardens and the works of art of the successive popes.

(Vatican News Network)May is the month of Our Lady. Every Wednesday and Saturday of this month, the Vatican Museums offers a cultural, spiritual and nature-appreciating itinerary, starting from the Vatican Museums and visiting the Vatican Gardens.

This itinerary is not only a journey to appreciate culture, nature and the statue of the Virgin Mary in the Pope’s Garden, but also an experience of pilgrimage, spiritual practice and contemplation. Visitors wander among the beautiful artwork dedicated to the Virgin Mary, as well as the wonderful gardens. These plants form green spaces, a true oasis of peace, which cover approximately half of the entire area of ​​the Vatican City State.

Regarding this special itinerary for the Vatican Gardens this year, Sister Emanuela Edwards, head of the Teaching Activities Office of the Vatican Museums, explained to this news network, “During this itinerary, you will have the opportunity to see many statues of the Virgin that decorate the Vatican Gardens. and images. Successive popes would like to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in the garden. This is a way of getting close to her during the May dedicated to Our Lady”. Every time I walk to the artwork, I stop to explain its story and recite the Holy Mary.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn