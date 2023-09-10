Outback launches its version of barbecue – MONDO MODA

No Outback Steakhouse, the barbecue gets a version with the style of the Australian house. The Outback Brazilian Barbecue (R$ 139.90), is ideal for sharing between two and three people and comes with two Outback steaks (225g in total), three ribs from Ribs on the Barbie, three chicken wings, grilled vegetables and sausages ribs with Barbecue sauce.

Among the side dishes, an adaptation of garlic bread with the Australian version. A plantain farofa, vinaigrette and Homemade Golden Potatoes finished with a new Sour Cream Ranch could not be missing.

Outback Barbecue @ publicity

Completing the experience, the Tropical Trio drink (R$ 39.90), a trio of cachaças made with genuinely national ingredients that celebrate our roots: one from Jabuticaba, with cachaça, jabuticaba syrup with a touch of lemon and finished with lemon foam. jabuticaba; the Jambu Mule, jambu cachaça with a touch of lemon and passion fruit syrup, finished with ginger foam and the Caipirinha Frozen, a refreshing frozen cachaça with lemon, touch of cinnamon and cayenne pepper, finished with lemon zest.

Closing, the Thunder & Brigadeiro Cake (R$ 44.90) comes in a combination of white brigadeiro and a layer of Outback chocolate cake, with a light touch of cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Served with brigadeiro syrup, two Thunderdeiros (Brownie Thunder truffle stuffed with white brigadeiro), strawberry and Brownie Thunder farofa.

The releases are available in physical Outback units across the country for a limited time.

