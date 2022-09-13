NEW YORK. Over 1,300 New York Times employees have signed up not to return to work in the office. This was announced by the trade unions representing the different categories of work. The rejection came in the week in which ‘The Gray Lady’ (The Gray Lady, nickname for the New York newspaper, ed) had asked for the return to the office for her employees.

Quoting a NyTimes reporter, NyPost writes that the return to the old pre-pandemic system is not sustainable in a period of rising costs due to the high level of inflation. On the contrary, there was no increase in salaries. At the moment the unions are negotiating with the company a renewal of the contract, and therefore new salary terms, which expired about a year and a half ago.

A spokesperson for the New York Times said there is no set number of mandatory office days and the decision rests with individual newsrooms. “We believe – he stressed – that the hybrid system (three days a week, ed) is the best solution for the New York Times at the moment”.