Home World Over 1300 New York Times employees don’t want to go back to the office: “Costs increased, wages no”
World

Over 1300 New York Times employees don’t want to go back to the office: “Costs increased, wages no”

by admin
Over 1300 New York Times employees don’t want to go back to the office: “Costs increased, wages no”

NEW YORK. Over 1,300 New York Times employees have signed up not to return to work in the office. This was announced by the trade unions representing the different categories of work. The rejection came in the week in which ‘The Gray Lady’ (The Gray Lady, nickname for the New York newspaper, ed) had asked for the return to the office for her employees.

Quoting a NyTimes reporter, NyPost writes that the return to the old pre-pandemic system is not sustainable in a period of rising costs due to the high level of inflation. On the contrary, there was no increase in salaries. At the moment the unions are negotiating with the company a renewal of the contract, and therefore new salary terms, which expired about a year and a half ago.

A spokesperson for the New York Times said there is no set number of mandatory office days and the decision rests with individual newsrooms. “We believe – he stressed – that the hybrid system (three days a week, ed) is the best solution for the New York Times at the moment”.

See also  Fifty years since Bloody Sunday, Tóibín: "Reunification now would only bring trouble"

You may also like

“Crash” killed 39-year-old Russian energy executive bizarrely killed...

Queen Elizabeth’s secret note to Sydney residents: “Don’t...

Pope meets Kazakh authorities: May the past and...

London, the colorful world of the queen’s diehards:...

UN Human Rights Council Regular Sessions Focus on...

Sanna Marin: “Finland supports Ukraine in all forms”

Pope Francis arrives in Kazakhstan for pastoral journey...

Among the remains of the bombs that exploded...

China Communications Construction (01800) Singapore Holding Subsidiary Plans...

Abortion in Hungary: “Before surgery, women should listen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy