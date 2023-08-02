Spanish Youth Dies at 21 from Juventus Sarcoma, Leaves Letter to Pope

Madrid, Spain – A 21-year-old Spanish youth, Pablo Alonso María de la Cruz Hidalgo, passed away on July 15 after battling Juventus sarcoma for years. Despite his illness, Paul remained strong in his faith, and even wrote a heartfelt letter to Pope Francis describing his health journey.

Paul’s condition first surfaced when he was just 16 years old. Throughout his illness, he experienced both good and bad times, but never wavered in his belief. In his letter to the Pope, Paul shared his testimony of faith and detailed his struggles and triumphs.

Although Paul knew he would not be able to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon, he wondered if he would still be alive when the Pope met with the young participants. He questioned whether he would be in heaven, finding solace in knowing he would be “comforted and made happy” in the presence of Jesus.

The letter, written during Paul’s lifetime, was presented to Pope Francis on August 2. In it, Paul expressed uncertainty about whether he would still be alive to pray with the Pope when he received the letter, or if he had already been called to “God’s infinite mercy.” Regardless, he hoped to celebrate with the Pope in heaven.

Paul’s final days were marked by joining the Carmelites and taking his vows in a hospital ward. He had been weakened by the disease for six years, but remained steadfast in his faith until the end. Eva Fernández, a journalist for the Spanish Internet radio station Cope, presented Paul’s letter to the Pope during his journey from Rome to Lisbon.

Juventus sarcoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that primarily affects young people. Paul’s story serves as a reminder of the resilience and unwavering faith that many individuals like him possess, even in the face of unimaginable challenges.

