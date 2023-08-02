Home » Juan David Correa is appointed as Minister of Culture
Juan David Correa is appointed as Minister of Culture

President Gustavo Petro announced this Wednesday that Juan David Correa will be the head of the Culture portfolio and that the minister in charge, Ignacio Zorro, will take over as deputy minister of the Musical Pedagogy program in public schools.

