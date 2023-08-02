Home » Champions League MVP TJ Shorts joins Paris Basketball
Champions League MVP TJ Shorts joins Paris Basketball

New recruit for Paris Basketball, which is still drawing from the workforce of Bonn (Germany). The Ile-de-France club formalized on Wednesday the signing of TJ Shorts, MVP of the Champions League (BCL) in 2023 with the German club. The leader will find four former teammates in Paris, as well as Tuomas Iisalo, former Bonn coach who arrived on the Paris Basketball bench during the off-season.

Shorts (1.75m, 25) is coming off the best season of his career in Germany, where he finished MVP in the German Championship and led Bonn to the play-off final. He also won the BCL being voted regular season and Final Four MVP. TJ Shorts will now discover the French Championship, after having spent three seasons across the Rhine.

