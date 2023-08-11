Padre Pio, the relic of the heart will be exposed to the faithful: that’s when

by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The relic of Padre Pio’s heart will be displayed next to the body of the saint next September, in view of the liturgical feast. This was announced by the new rector of the Sanctuary of San Giovanni Rotondo. “We will exhibit the relic of Padre Pio’s heart during the days of the feast. Anything that can help…

