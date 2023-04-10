Paige Vanzant first took a picture with her husband, and then her pool pictures got a lot of attention.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/paigevanzant

Former UFC star and one of the most attractive female athletes in the world Paige Vanzant she set social networks on fire with photos with her partner. This is a famous MMA fighter I bought Vandeford who even signed himself on Instagram as “Mr. Vanzant”.

Underneath his name, this tough guy wrote that “Mr. Vanzant” and it’s obvious that love is blossoming between these two MMA stars. Austin Vandeford is 33 years old and has been in a relationship with 29-year-old Paige for several years. They have been married since 2018, and he fully supports her in her career.

After fighting in the UFC, she switched to fighting with bare fists, but later she opened her “Only Fans” and started making a lot of money, so she stopped fighting. This is Paige Vanzant:

Her husband, on the other hand, after 11 consecutive victories in his professional career, lost his last two matches, first to Gerard Mousasi, then to Aaron Jefri. Now he took a picture with his chosen one under the palm trees while they are passionately kissing, and after that she released a series of photos from the pool that once again “lit up” Instagram. Here are the two of them together: