Home World Paige Vanzant with her husband | Sports
World

Paige Vanzant with her husband | Sports

by admin
Paige Vanzant with her husband | Sports

Paige Vanzant first took a picture with her husband, and then her pool pictures got a lot of attention.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/paigevanzant

Former UFC star and one of the most attractive female athletes in the world Paige Vanzant she set social networks on fire with photos with her partner. This is a famous MMA fighter I bought Vandeford who even signed himself on Instagram as “Mr. Vanzant”.

Underneath his name, this tough guy wrote that “Mr. Vanzant” and it’s obvious that love is blossoming between these two MMA stars. Austin Vandeford is 33 years old and has been in a relationship with 29-year-old Paige for several years. They have been married since 2018, and he fully supports her in her career.

After fighting in the UFC, she switched to fighting with bare fists, but later she opened her “Only Fans” and started making a lot of money, so she stopped fighting. This is Paige Vanzant:

Her husband, on the other hand, after 11 consecutive victories in his professional career, lost his last two matches, first to Gerard Mousasi, then to Aaron Jefri. Now he took a picture with his chosen one under the palm trees while they are passionately kissing, and after that she released a series of photos from the pool that once again “lit up” Instagram. Here are the two of them together:

You may also like

Taiwan, Beijing simulates attack and accuses: “US ship...

nikola otašević mosi igre | Sports

smailagić partizan goes to the final four |...

The photo of a professor indicated on Google...

His girlfriend leaves him and he sets his...

Demand for the job of a dispatcher |...

News Udinese – Beto’s record and Thauvin’s moment...

China is simulating attacks on Taiwan in military...

Sandra Afrika comments on Instagram | Fun

Cataclysm of banks, desperate BNL account holders I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy