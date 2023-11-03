Home » Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

O @palaciotangara put together packages to celebrate Christmas 2023 in a sophisticated way, with special Christmas dinners and suppers.
For those looking for a night of fine dining, the suggestion will be supper at the Tangará Jean-Georges restaurant with a menu designed by chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Filipe Rizzato. The experience, which also includes breakfast and children’s entertainment, is now available to book for R＄11,096 for two nights for two people.

Palacio Tangará @ publicity

With a more relaxed atmosphere, it is possible to enjoy a night under the stars and in contact with the exuberant nature of Burle Marx Park at the open-air restaurant Pateo do Palácio, which features a supper designed by Chef Filipe Rizzato. The package is now available for R＄10,634 for two nights for two people. The event will be accompanied by live music, gifts for children and the presence of Santa Claus.

Ceia Palácio Tangará @ publicity

The two packages include a Christmas Brunch on December 25th, served with sparkling wine, drinks and non-alcoholic drinks and an exclusive menu prepared for the occasion.
For those who just want to enjoy the hotel’s refined cuisine, another option is to purchase Christmas dinner and brunch separately. Reservations can be made from R＄990 per person at Tangará Jean-Georges, R＄780 per person at Pateo do Palácio and R＄590 per person for the Sunday Brunch, including a 10% discount on each reservation.
All packages can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments by credit card. Reservations can be made via the website or by calling (11) 4904-4001.
Service: Palácio Tangará (Rua Dep. Laércio Corte, 1501 – Panamby, São Paulo – SP)

See also  The Cold War Chill at Camp David: US, Japan, and South Korea's Exclusive Geopolitical 'Small Circle'

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

You may also like

Blyde Urges Almagro to Maintain Impartiality in Guyana...

Bad weather from North to South, alert and...

News Udinese | Guessand: “The company is good...

Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty...

a look at the Pixel Green colorway

Tinos, the sapphire of the Cyclades – From...

Latin American Presidents at APEP Summit in Washington...

breaking latest news The Chords + Paniks in...

An Albanian woman came to the Serbian village...

Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy