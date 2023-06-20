Home » “Palermo and pole per Vasic del Padova”
by admin
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

As reported by “LacasadiC” Palermo is strongly interested in Aljosa Vasic, a talent from Padova who showed off last season. In the last few hours, Palermo is in pole position over two Serie A teams, namely Sassuolo and Genoa. Attacking midfielder born in 2002, Vasic is back from an excellent year with the Veneto team and has scored 8 goals in 37 appearances…

