Home World Palermo, collision between cars and motorcycles in via Messina Marine: a 48-year-old seriously injured
World

Palermo, collision between cars and motorcycles in via Messina Marine: a 48-year-old seriously injured

by admin
Palermo, collision between cars and motorcycles in via Messina Marine: a 48-year-old seriously injured

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

New road accident in Palermo. This time the head-on collision took place in via Messina Marine, between a car and a large-engined motorcycle. A seriously injured 48-year-old was taken to the Buccheri La Ferla hospital. The impact occurred near the Eni petrol station between a Fiat…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, collision between cars and motorcycles in via Messina Marine: a seriously injured 48-year-old appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Jean-Luc Brunel, the former modeling agent accused of abuse in the Epstein case, commits suicide in prison

You may also like

Gisella Cardia reappears on Rai1, her Vespa version...

synergy between union and territory

KK Igoke juniors beat Murcia in the Youth...

Never seen picture of Ksenija Pajčin | Entertainment

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 12 April...

Macron corrects the shot on China, whistles in...

Dayot Upamecano kicks at Bayern Manchester City |...

Artificial intelligence, here is the first journalist created...

Emanuela Orlandi’s brother after 5 hours in the...

Macron, the interview on the plane from China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy