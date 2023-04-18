Home » Palermo, doctor accused of abusing 17 patients
Palermo, doctor accused of abusing 17 patients

Palermo, doctor accused of abusing 17 patients

There are 17 episodes of sexual violence against patients accused of a Palermo doctor, the allergist Lorenzo Barresi. The doctor appeared today at the first hearing of the trial against him before the second section of the…

