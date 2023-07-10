Home » Palermo, first day in Ronzone: differentiated for Mateju
Palermo, first day in Ronzone: differentiated for Mateju

Palermo, first day in Ronzone: differentiated for Mateju

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – First day of training camp in Ronzone for Palermo coached by Eugenio Corini. The rosanero played a technical activation, ball possession, aerobic power and a themed match. Differentiated work planned for Ales Mateju. Tomorrow, before the afternoon training session, Matteo Brunori will speak at the press conference.

See also  Palermo, again Louis Vuitton in the crosshairs of thieves but this time the theft did not go well

