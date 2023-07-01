Home » Palermo-Insigne towards the white smoke: a three-year deal is ready
Palermo-Insigne towards the white smoke: a three-year deal is ready

Palermo-Insigne towards the white smoke: a three-year deal is ready

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

Palermo is one step away from Roberto Insigne. According to Alfredo Pedullà, the Frosinone player would be ready for his new adventure with the rosanero jersey: in the next few days he should sign a three-year contract. The Palermo-Insigne article…

See also  Norway, fines for those who retouch photos without declaring it

