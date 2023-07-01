Universities Install Emergency Contraceptive Vending Machines to Ensure Access

Title: Universities Install Vending Machines for Emergency Contraception Amid Abortion Legislation Battles

Subtitle: Ensuring Cheap, Discreet, and Easily Accessible Plan B and Pregnancy Tests

Washington, D.C. – In response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down constitutional protections for abortion last year, universities across the United States have started installing vending machines that offer emergency contraception, including the morning after pill, on their campuses. These machines are part of a broader effort to provide students with accessible and affordable options for emergency contraception as debates surrounding abortion and birth control access continue to unfold.

Since their introduction in November, the vending machines have gained popularity at various institutions, with 39 universities in 17 states already hosting them. Moreover, at least 20 additional universities are considering installing similar machines, according to the American Society for Emergency Contraception (ASEC). Despite some states imposing strict abortion bans, the sale of over-the-counter emergency contraceptives like Plan B remains legal nationwide.

Kelly Cleland, the executive director of ASEC, emphasized the urgency of pregnancy prevention and the potential risks faced by those residing in states where abortion services are severely limited. “If you live in a state where you can’t get an abortion and you can’t get one anywhere near, the stakes are higher than ever,” Cleland said.

The state of Washington has taken a pioneering step to address this issue, becoming the first state to allocate $200,000 in funding to establish automatic dispensers for emergency contraceptives at public universities and technical schools. The University of Washington, prompted by a student-led campaign, installed a vending machine offering boxes of generic emergency contraception pills for only $12.60 each, significantly reducing costs compared to traditional drugstores where the same medication can cost up to $50.

Illinois and New York are also taking proactive steps by drafting legislation that would require every campus in their respective states to have at least one emergency contraception vending machine. In contrast, Connecticut’s previous attempts to introduce vending machines were impeded due to legal constraints. However, a recent measure passed this year permits the sale of Plan B and other over-the-counter drugs through vending machines on campuses and elsewhere, providing more accessible options for students in need.

The stigma associated with purchasing emergency contraception is another significant factor that vending machines aim to address. Many stores and pharmacies keep these products behind the counter, requiring identification or making the purchasing process intimidating for potential buyers. The University of Washington student and pharmacy board member of UW Pharmacists for Reproductive Education and Sexual Health, Zoe Amaris, noted that the machines eliminate such barriers as they are convenient and do not require a visit to a pharmacy or doctor’s office.

The importance of timely access to emergency contraception cannot be understated, particularly for rape victims and individuals who require it after pharmacies have closed. Vending machines offer a discreet and anonymous way for these individuals to obtain necessary medication. “When there’s a vending machine, a lot of those barriers go away,” Cleland emphasized. “Students can go on their own terms to get it when they need it.”

As the battle for abortion rights rages on across the country, the presence of emergency contraception vending machines on campuses signifies a commitment by universities to provide affordable, discreet, and easily accessible reproductive healthcare options to their students.

Note: This article is not comprehensive medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on contraception and reproductive health.

[End of Article]

