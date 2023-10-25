Palermo, obligation to connect to the sewerage system in Sferracavallo

by gds.it – ​​47 seconds ago

The mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla asks the inhabitants of the Sferracavallo neighborhood to take action to connect the drains of their homes to the new sewerage network. They will have sixty days to do so. The objective is to “protect public health” threatened “by illicit spills of sewage not channeled into the municipal sewer system”. The union ordinance, signed in the last few hours,…

