by palermolive.it – ​​6 hours ago

“Angelica” is the title of the novel by the writer Silvana La Spina which will be presented in the spaces of the “Tantestorie” bookshop, in via Ludovico Ariosto 27 a/b Palermo, on Tuesday 28 February at 18:00. Edited by Neri Pozza, the work…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Silvana La Spina presents the new novel “Angelica” appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».