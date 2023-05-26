Home » Palermo, the Candela nursing home crosses the finish line of a thousand corneal transplants
World

Palermo, the Candela nursing home crosses the finish line of a thousand corneal transplants

by admin
Palermo, the Candela nursing home crosses the finish line of a thousand corneal transplants

by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The Candela nursing home in Palermo crosses the finish line of a thousand corneal transplants and confirms itself as the first ward in Sicily by number of operations for thirteen consecutive years. The health care path started thirteen years…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the Candela nursing home crosses the finish line of a thousand corneal transplants appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  UN chief urges all means to end nuclear threat - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

DIGITAL LICENSE Thanks to the IO app it...

Air raid alarm in 11 regions, explosions in...

Now there are too many containers

Hebron synagogue attack thwarted. The bomber is dead

The Arab League rehabilitates Assad and Syria: a...

Usa, all crazy about pickleball: from stars to...

General strike in progress, transport at risk

Georgina Rodriguez on the red carpet | Magazine

UNESCO newly designates 18 global geoparks_中国网-中国网

Crítica de Come On Feel The Lemonheads (30th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy