Home » Palermo, the office that controls the subsidiaries is “an empty box”
World

Palermo, the office that controls the subsidiaries is “an empty box”

by admin

by livesicilia.it – ​​9 hours ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – The office that should control the subsidiaries, in the municipality of Palermo, is short of personnel and experts, in practice it is “an empty box”. The accusation, as explicit as it is disarming, does not come from the opposition but was put on paper by the same executive who heads that office, namely the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the office that controls the subsidiaries is “an empty box” appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)\?(?=&|$)|\?\?/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig a 100-meter trench and claimed to be able to store food for 30 days to "intercept" the landing of the People's Liberation Army – yqqlm

You may also like

Rebuilding and Remembering: Cuban Regime Announces Memorial for...

They drove drunk and drugged and caused collisions...

Weather forecast Sunday August 6, 2023 | Weather...

Superenalotto and Lotto, sextuplet and today’s winning numbers,...

EU: “In Jeddah, agreement on Ukrainian territorial integrity”...

Recent Global Current Affairs: Oil Tanker Attack, Clashes...

Niger, no deal. The military blitz is ready....

Earthquake near Zadar Info

Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine, Including Bombardment of...

draw for Banja Luka Open 2023 | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy