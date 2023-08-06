Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in Niger

Algerian President Abdelmadschid Tebboune Picture: AFP

A few hours before the expiry of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas)’s ultimatum against the new military junta in Niger, neighboring Algeria rejected military intervention. A military intervention in Niger is “a direct threat to Algeria,” said President Abdelmajid Tebboune in a television interview on Saturday evening. “We categorically reject any military intervention,” he said.

At the same time, he pointed out that there would be “no solution” without Algeria. “We are the most affected, Algeria shares a nearly 1,000-kilometer border with the Niger,” Tebboune said.

Last week, the military junta in Niger overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and took power. The Ecowas states gave the putschists a week last Sunday to let Bazoum return to office. Otherwise, a “use of force” cannot be ruled out. The deadline expires on Sunday evening.

Several West African countries, including Senegal and the Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire), say they are ready to send soldiers. Mali and Burkina Faso, which like Niger are fighting jihadist violence and have themselves experienced a coup d’état, pledged their support to Niger and declared that they would also regard any military intervention as a “declaration of war” against them.

Tebboune warned that in the event of military intervention, “the entire Sahel would go up in flames.” Algeria will not use violence against its neighbors, he said.

