Home » Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in Niger
Business

Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in Niger

by admin
Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in Niger

Algerian President Abdelmadschid Tebboune Picture: AFP

A few hours before the expiration of the Economic Community of West African States’ (Ecowas) ultimatum against the new military junta in Niger, neighboring Algeria rejected military intervention.

A few hours before the expiry of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas)’s ultimatum against the new military junta in Niger, neighboring Algeria rejected military intervention. A military intervention in Niger is “a direct threat to Algeria,” said President Abdelmajid Tebboune in a television interview on Saturday evening. “We categorically reject any military intervention,” he said.

At the same time, he pointed out that there would be “no solution” without Algeria. “We are the most affected, Algeria shares a nearly 1,000-kilometer border with the Niger,” Tebboune said.

Last week, the military junta in Niger overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and took power. The Ecowas states gave the putschists a week last Sunday to let Bazoum return to office. Otherwise, a “use of force” cannot be ruled out. The deadline expires on Sunday evening.

Several West African countries, including Senegal and the Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire), say they are ready to send soldiers. Mali and Burkina Faso, which like Niger are fighting jihadist violence and have themselves experienced a coup d’état, pledged their support to Niger and declared that they would also regard any military intervention as a “declaration of war” against them.

Tebboune warned that in the event of military intervention, “the entire Sahel would go up in flames.” Algeria will not use violence against its neighbors, he said.

See also  Light and gas bills: here are the moves of the Antitrust on the free market

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Comptroller Reveals Alarming Revelations: Money for Peace Being...

Deputies salary, Schlein heavily unloads the old caryatid...

The High Electricity Consumption Mystery: Girl Rents House,...

Bremen’s SPD parliamentary group calls for the classification...

Barbie is Birkenstock’s driving force. With the boom...

Politics – AfD wants to conclude meetings in...

Artificial intelligence, a weapon against inflation and inflated...

Start-ups: Germany’s deceptive high for top start-ups

Billionaire Amancio Ortega Expands Real Estate Empire with...

Tesmec: revenues up, Ebitda down

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy