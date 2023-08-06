Will they be the future of “unlimited” energy?

New research has looked into the possibility of installing a number of floating solar panels off the Indonesian coast, near the equator. This is an ambitious project, but one that could generate more solar energy than current global electricity generation.

After witnessing the activation of the world‘s largest wind turbine, clean energy innovations continue.

According to this recent study, some specific places in the ocean may be calm enough to offer a great potential for photovoltaics; specifically, areas such as the Indonesian archipelago and the Gulf of Guinea (off the West African coast) are regions of maritime calm suitable for positioning floating panels.

But why on the sea and not on land? In the case of densely populated countries such as Nigeria and Indonesia, solar energy harvesting spaces are limited, which is a major obstacle. However we can take advantage of theirs calm equatorial seas; in some areas with low waves and light winds, solar panels may generate around 35,000 TWh (terawatt hour) per year – more than global electricity generation (30,000TWh per year).

Indonesia is a densely populated country, which could reach 315 million inhabitants by 2050. Fortunately, it also has vast potential for solar energy, as well as a remarkable capacity for the storage of this energy.

About 25,000 square km of solar panels would be enough for fully support Indonesia’s growing economy, even after eliminating carbon emissions. A feasible number if we think of the 140,000 square km of calm sea available, which have not experienced waves greater than 4 meters in the last 40 years.

A project that is certainly still in its embryonic stage, but which despite the various challenges could be the future of renewable energy. By the way, did you know that the largest solar panel factory is in Italy?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

