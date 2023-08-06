Home » Will they be the future of “unlimited” energy?
Technology

Will they be the future of “unlimited” energy?

by admin
Will they be the future of “unlimited” energy?

New research has looked into the possibility of installing a number of floating solar panels off the Indonesian coast, near the equator. This is an ambitious project, but one that could generate more solar energy than current global electricity generation.

After witnessing the activation of the world‘s largest wind turbine, clean energy innovations continue.

According to this recent study, some specific places in the ocean may be calm enough to offer a great potential for photovoltaics; specifically, areas such as the Indonesian archipelago and the Gulf of Guinea (off the West African coast) are regions of maritime calm suitable for positioning floating panels.

But why on the sea and not on land? In the case of densely populated countries such as Nigeria and Indonesia, solar energy harvesting spaces are limited, which is a major obstacle. However we can take advantage of theirs calm equatorial seas; in some areas with low waves and light winds, solar panels may generate around 35,000 TWh (terawatt hour) per year – more than global electricity generation (30,000TWh per year).

Indonesia is a densely populated country, which could reach 315 million inhabitants by 2050. Fortunately, it also has vast potential for solar energy, as well as a remarkable capacity for the storage of this energy.

About 25,000 square km of solar panels would be enough for fully support Indonesia’s growing economy, even after eliminating carbon emissions. A feasible number if we think of the 140,000 square km of calm sea available, which have not experienced waves greater than 4 meters in the last 40 years.

See also  Windows users check it out!Foreign media revealed that Microsoft's online store will be stuffed with advertisements in January next year- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

A project that is certainly still in its embryonic stage, but which despite the various challenges could be the future of renewable energy. By the way, did you know that the largest solar panel factory is in Italy?

You may also like

A streaming platform (free) and its AI: the...

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager at risk: IT security...

Until then, VW will still be putting their...

The 10 most sought after destinations by Italians...

What is Worldcoin? All about Sam Altman’s iris...

Google Chrome: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

Greentech EnBW generates €3.5 billion

Now Dropkick Murphys in the livestream

Heart does not beat – but more patients...

movies, series and programs to see on August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy