A man stabbed his wife to death and tried to commit suicide, in a private neighborhood in Salta

A woman was stabbed to death by her husbandwho, before the police arrived, tried to commit suicide. It all happened this Saturday morning, in a house in a private neighborhood ofand the city of Saltaaccording to judicial sources.

The victim, identified as Mercedes Kvedarwas found without vital signs by the troops who arrived at the address of the country El Tipal, where they also found her husband, Jose Figueroalying on the ground and with stab wounds, in what would be an apparent suicide attempt. He was transferred to the San Bernardo hospital.

According to information revealed by the newspaper The Tribuneit was a friend of the defendant who alerted the Police, after receiving an alarming message from him: «I can not take this“I would have told him in a chat between the two of them.

The event took place in the morning and is being investigated by the criminal prosecutor of the Femicide Unit, Monica Pomawho requested the arrest of the victim’s husband before the Guarantee Court on duty.

In addition, the prosecutor was present at the house, located in a closed neighborhood, a few kilometers from the city of Salta, where personnel from the Fiscal Investigation Corps (CIF) and the UGAP Investigation Unit were in charge of the tasks of rigor.

For its part, the body of the murdered woman was transferred to the CIF’s Forensic Thanatology Service and an autopsy will be performed in order to clarify the mechanics of the event that is shocking the northern province at this time.

