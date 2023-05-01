Home » Daniel Scioli insisted on the PASO in Frente de Todos: “I claim my right to participate”
Daniel Sciolithe Argentine ambassador to Brazil and former vice president, reiterated his dissatisfaction with the election of a single candidate and demanded that the Frente de Todos participate in the PASOopportunity that awaits to assert its right to compete.

“with great emphasis I claim my right to participate in the PASO. I think I have deserved it because of my experience, because of my commitment throughout all these years and fundamentally because of what I am proposing for the future,” he said in dialogue with Futurock.

After the withdrawal of Alberto Fernández, Daniel Scioli confirmed that “today more than ever” he will be a candidate for president

Along the same lines, in relation to the FdT inmate, he added: “When I see that there are different opinions, such as the single candidate…I want to compete. And if there is a political space that needs to expand and resolve differences democratically, that is the Frente de Todos.”

“I am a defender of the PASO, that they be participatory, inclusive, and I want my right to participate”he said in the run-up to the party’s summit meeting that will take place on May 16 and will be used to define the political strategy to face the 2023 Elections.

He also insisted: “When I claim my right to participate, hearing from different sectors of our space that they want to go with a single candidate…I do not want to be the only candidate, I want to compete because that’s how I started my political career 25 years ago”.

Daniel Scioli affirmed that he would take the actions of Alberto Fernández during his government as a reference in terms of dialogue with other political leaders.

“There are those who want there to be no STEP in the Front of All”pointed out the former Buenos Aires governor and said that “they can have their conviction and respect it”, but he clarified: “I have mine. We cannot spend 60 days watching how Together for Change debates and defines its candidates and we are waiting with a sole candidate to see what happens”.

In this regard, Scioli argued that the Frente de Todos needs to “expand, integrate and strengthen the political space”, at the same time that he asked the members of the ruling party not to rely on the polls to make decisions, since he does not consider them genuine .

“The polls are totally rigged”assured the Argentine ambassador in Brazil and expanded: “Today the polls They are an advertising and positioning tool of some candidates. If we don’t look at what just happened in Paraguay, they said ‘absolute parity, technical tie’, and Peña won by 14 points.”

Daniel Scioli: “I didn’t go looking for any candidacy, circumstances were leading me”

You cannot decide in a political space based on the references of the surveys who say one thing or another,” insisted the former Buenos Aires governor.

On the other hand, Scioli also mentioned his electoral proposals for the 2023 elections: “Work is the fundamental basis of the development agenda for the future that I am proposing as alternative to those who want to blow up everythingto those who talk about dollarizing”.

“To face it, I take as a reference what Alberto did with Kicillof and Larreta during the pandemic. You have to talk to everyone. I have demonstrated in my political career the ability to dialogue with all sectors and find meeting points. People are tired, and a new development model is going to move this country forward,” he concluded.

