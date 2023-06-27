Home » Palermo, the students of the Bagheria Dance Studio color the Golden theater
World

Palermo, the students of the Bagheria Dance Studio color the Golden theater

by admin
Palermo, the students of the Bagheria Dance Studio color the Golden theater

by gds.it – ​​10 hours ago

The recital of the asdc Studio di Danza di Bagheria, which took place at the Golden theater yesterday Sunday 25 June, was very colorful. A show that sees the pupils of the school again on stage after…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the students of the Dance Studio of Bagheria color the Golden theater appeared 10 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The new look of the U.S. epidemic: What impact does the Delta strain have on the operation of the U.S. economy? -the United States

You may also like

ladimir Putin on the coup attempt in Russia...

inside were two gas cylinders

Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye West and...

Average exchange rate of the euro 27 June...

Microsoft: targeted acquisitions against Sony, to keep it...

how real-time extractions will work

Mario Maloča on Miloš Krasić and Juventus |...

The press in Russia: Comparison of press access...

This is how Vasco Rossi greets Palermo and...

The USA will request Prigogine’s extradition if he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy