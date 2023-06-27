Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: news, price and release date, what we know

While Samsung has yet to release any official statement about the Galaxy Watch 6, rumors are circulating about thinner bezels, a faster processor, a slight battery expansion, and the reintroduction of the physical rotating bezel for some models.

When will the Galaxy Watch 6 be launched?

Considering that Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 in August 2021 and the Galaxy Watch 5 in August 2022, it is plausible to assume that the Galaxy Watch 6 will debut around the same time this year.

Rumors about the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Korean company raised the price of the Model 5 by around 30 euros compared to the Model 4. It’s possible that the same will happen this year, leading to these potential prices:

Galaxy Watch 6

40 mm Bluetooth: 319,99 euro

40 mm LTE: 369,99 euro

44 mm Bluetooth: 349,99 euro

44 mm LTE: 399,99 euro

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

43 mm Bluetooth: 419,99 euro

43 mm LTE: 469,99 euro

47 mm Bluetooth: 449,99 euro

47 mm LTE: 499,99 euro.

In France, this information has emerged on the prices of the Galaxy Watch 6, ranging from 319.99 euros to 449.99 euros for Wi-Fi models.

If you are going to opt for the version with LTE support, you will have to consider a price increase of 50 euros.

The arrival of a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model has also been speculated, but it is currently uncertain as it has been confused with the Classic model.

We’ll likely get more pricing details a few days after Samsung’s official announcement, so stay tuned.

Pre-Order Information

Pre-orders are likely to start shortly after the Samsung Unpacked event dedicated to showcasing the watch.

Specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Let’s start by pointing out that the watch will undoubtedly include all the main functions of a smartwatch, such as an accelerometer, a temperature sensor and a BioActive sensor. It will also feature wireless charging, Bluetooth, LTE option, Samsung Pay and will work with Wear OS with One UI Watch, making it compatible with Android devices. It is expected that the storage will be identical to the current Galaxy Watch, equal to 16 GB, but with an increase of RAM, from 1.5 GB to 2 GB.

Thinner Bezels: According to well-known leaker Ice universethe screen size will be reduced compared to the previous model: Galaxy Watch 6 (40 mm) will have a 1.31″ screen with 432×432 resolution (compared to the 1.2″ 396×396 screen of the Watch 5 40 mm) / Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) will have a 1.47″ screen with 480×480 resolution (compared to the 1.4″ 450×450 screen of the Watch 5 44mm).

Curved display: Also according to Ice universe, there are rumors that suggest a return to curved glass design, abandoning the current flat design.

Battery boost: The 40mm model is expected to have a 300mAh battery (up from the Galaxy Watch 5’s 284mAh), while the 44mm model will have a 425mAh battery (up from the previous year’s 410mAh). The Classic models are expected to have the same battery size. Longer battery life is always a plus, so let’s hope it comes to fruition.

Possible capacity of the Galaxy Watch 6 batteries. According to Ahmed Qwaider:

Galaxy Watch 6 (40 mm): 300 mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 (44 mm): 425 mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43 mm): 300 mAh

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47 mm): 425 mAh.

Faster Processor: According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be equipped with the Exynos W980 processor, which is expected to be more than 10% faster than the chipset used in the previous two Galaxy Watch series.

Rotating Bezel: If you’re a fan of the physical rotating bezel featured on the Watch 4 Classic, you’ll be happy to hear that it could make a comeback this year. A leak shows the rotating bezel in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Wider Compatibility: 5/4 series models currently restrict ECG and blood pressure measurement to Samsung Galaxy devices only (via the Health Monitor app, only available on such phones). We hope that with the launch of the new smartwatch in 2023, this limitation will be lifted, allowing non-Galaxy phone users to benefit from the same features as well.

Irregular heart rhythm alarms: The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new feature for the Galaxy Watch that will alert the user if irregular heart rhythms are detected. Samsung says that once you activate this feature in the Samsung Health Monitor app, the watch’s BioActive sensor will constantly monitor heart rhythms in the background.

While the official unveiling is still some way off, it looks like we won’t have to wait to get high-quality images of these watches. Roland Quandt has released images of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, showing us all angles of these devices. The leak also reveals the introduction of a new quick release strap option and the addition of black and silver colors for all models, including the Classic, with the addition of brown for the standard model.