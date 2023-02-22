by livesicilia.it – ​​30 minutes ago

The arrival for the inauguration of the academic year. A thought for the martyrs of Capaci. 1′ OF READING The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paused for a few minutes at the stele along the Palermo-Capaci motorway to pay homage…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the tribute of President Von der Leyen -VIDEO appeared 30 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».