by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 minutes ago

In recent days, Laura Pausini has made a stop in Sicily with her radio tour, also indulging in some typical dishes. Above all, the well-known singer tasted and then posted the Arancina in Palermo on her social networks and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Laura Pausini freezes Catania: “Palermo’s Arancina is better” (VIDEO) appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».