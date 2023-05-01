Home » “Palermo’s Arancina is better” (VIDEO)
World

“Palermo’s Arancina is better” (VIDEO)

by admin
“Palermo’s Arancina is better” (VIDEO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 minutes ago

In recent days, Laura Pausini has made a stop in Sicily with her radio tour, also indulging in some typical dishes. Above all, the well-known singer tasted and then posted the Arancina in Palermo on her social networks and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Laura Pausini freezes Catania: “Palermo’s Arancina is better” (VIDEO) appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A car runs over two agents near Capitol Hill, one dies. Killed the driver, he brandished a knife. The police: it is not terrorism

You may also like

Serbia and BiH in the third hat for...

Pictures of Teodora Džehverović from Seychelles | Entertainment

Palermo, like Buttaro away another great opportunity

I, bishop to reawaken the hope of Belém

Udinese market – Vidovsek in black and white?...

Lecce-Udinese / The summary of the match in...

Artificial intelligence and nuclear disaster | Info

Nataša Šavija’s mother is in shock | Fun

How Peru became the top blueberry exporter in...

There has been an extensive Russian missile attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy