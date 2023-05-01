Starace al Sole: «Available to accompany Enel, but temporarily and with certain stakes»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«I’m available if someone needs to temporarily carry on the management of the company, but within a time limit and certain stakes». He tells it to breakinglatest.news Francesco Staraceto outgoing Enel.

Starace comes out and declares his willingness to accompany Enel on a temporary basis. And this if, on the occasion of the meeting for the renewal of Enel’s top management, the alternative list presented by the fund Covalis should prevail, and the board appointed by it needs the necessary time to find a figure of managing director. Just as, on the other hand, if the list presented by the executive prevailed, the manager would be available to allow the handover.

«I have had one mandate as CEO of Enel Green Power, three mandates as CEO of Enel and I have no intention of having any more as CEO. I have been working for Enel for 23 years and I feel indebted to this company to which I have given and which has given me so much – says Starace -. For this reason I think that if, whoever is going to be the winner in this list battle, needs a hand I am available. But that would be temporary. It is the first time that a dispute has occurred between lists in Enel and by virtue of the fact that there is this dispute I have not been able to make a handover with anyone, because I cannot speak to one and not the other. If the list presented by the executive wins and needs a hand for the handover, I’m available; if another list wins and needs time to find the CEO, that’s no problem. Since articles have come out that say that I want to remain at the top of Enel, I clarify that this is not the case, as I have already had the opportunity to say, I will not be CEO of Enel again. I’m available if someone needs to temporarily carry on the management of the company, but within a time limit and certain stakes».

The stance taken by the outgoing Enel number one comes after three lists for the renewal of the board were presented for the first time: one filed by ministry of economy (shareholder with 23.58% of the capital), which proposes Paul Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo how to and four other members for the board; the second advanced by the Management Committee (Assogestion) which proposes three independent figures; and then the alternative list presented by the hedge fund Covalis which offers six independent components including Marco Mazzucchelliwho is running for president.

International funds, especially US ones, are proceeding to vote these days. In particular, those who intend to vote by proxy must deliver their expression of vote by May 5th. The Covalis fund has declared that if its alternative list prevails, which does not propose a candidate for CEO, it will leave the task of selecting the best figure for the CEO to the board.