Home » Starace al Sole: «Available to accompany Enel, but temporarily and with certain stakes»
Business

Starace al Sole: «Available to accompany Enel, but temporarily and with certain stakes»

by admin
Starace al Sole: «Available to accompany Enel, but temporarily and with certain stakes»

«I’m available if someone needs to temporarily carry on the management of the company, but within a time limit and certain stakes». He tells it to breakinglatest.news Francesco Staraceto outgoing Enel.

Starace comes out and declares his willingness to accompany Enel on a temporary basis. And this if, on the occasion of the meeting for the renewal of Enel’s top management, the alternative list presented by the fund Covalis should prevail, and the board appointed by it needs the necessary time to find a figure of managing director. Just as, on the other hand, if the list presented by the executive prevailed, the manager would be available to allow the handover.

«I have had one mandate as CEO of Enel Green Power, three mandates as CEO of Enel and I have no intention of having any more as CEO. I have been working for Enel for 23 years and I feel indebted to this company to which I have given and which has given me so much – says Starace -. For this reason I think that if, whoever is going to be the winner in this list battle, needs a hand I am available. But that would be temporary. It is the first time that a dispute has occurred between lists in Enel and by virtue of the fact that there is this dispute I have not been able to make a handover with anyone, because I cannot speak to one and not the other. If the list presented by the executive wins and needs a hand for the handover, I’m available; if another list wins and needs time to find the CEO, that’s no problem. Since articles have come out that say that I want to remain at the top of Enel, I clarify that this is not the case, as I have already had the opportunity to say, I will not be CEO of Enel again. I’m available if someone needs to temporarily carry on the management of the company, but within a time limit and certain stakes».

See also  The new Helvetia boss is an old hand in the insurance business

The stance taken by the outgoing Enel number one comes after three lists for the renewal of the board were presented for the first time: one filed by ministry of economy (shareholder with 23.58% of the capital), which proposes Paul Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo how to and four other members for the board; the second advanced by the Management Committee (Assogestion) which proposes three independent figures; and then the alternative list presented by the hedge fund Covalis which offers six independent components including Marco Mazzucchelliwho is running for president.

Find out more

International funds, especially US ones, are proceeding to vote these days. In particular, those who intend to vote by proxy must deliver their expression of vote by May 5th. The Covalis fund has declared that if its alternative list prevails, which does not propose a candidate for CEO, it will leave the task of selecting the best figure for the CEO to the board.

You may also like

Syria, Erdogan announces: “ISIS leader neutralized”. The 007...

Warren Buffett’s best quotes on his unusual diet

The final value of the Markit manufacturing PMI...

Germany relaxes import rules for children’s antibiotics

Jfk to Jackie. “Take care of your daughter...

High discounts at Mercedes-Benz: That’s what’s behind it

Inflation, Fed and ECB ready to rise but...

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei...

Is there an alternative to selling the steel...

Max Togni, the director of the Amar circus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy