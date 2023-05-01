Between performance, eco-sustainability and design, here are the notebooks that act as offices

Listen to the audio version of the article

Beautiful, powerful, with attention to every detail in terms of aesthetics, form factor and user experience. And then the materials, carefully chosen to respond to the dogmas of environmental sustainability. Last but not least the multimedia and security components, because the business and professional user needs to work (anywhere) without the slightest worry related to the integrity of data and applications and must be able to count on level attributes to enhance their creativity or simply to satisfy one’s desire for entertainment in a digital sauce.

What is premium class?

When we talk about premium-class laptops, our thoughts turn to products that stand out for their ability to respond to every need and for the level of their technical equipment. Products, it goes without saying, not accessible to everyone due to the prices, which range from 1,500 to 2,500 euros (net of discounts and appropriate promotions). Choosing a notebook of this level is far from easy, both because it is a device that will usually accompany the user for years and for the presence of many models whose characteristics are equivalent. In fact, the best laptop ever does not exist, because everything depends on the personal needs of those who use it and consequently subjective assessments come into play, linked to habits, tastes, lifestyles.

What are the criteria?

But what are the essential features to look for in a pro laptop? Regarding the characteristics of the processor and the GPU, and therefore the two critical components for performance, the matter is relatively simple: the recently released models are equipped with the latest generation chips (Intel Core in almost all cases, MacBooks aside) and it is a question of choosing the configuration that best suits your needs (also in terms of cost). The parameters that can make the difference, in addition to the size and resolution of the display, are therefore also others, such as battery life and technology, the definition of the webcam and the quality of the audio system, the availability of anti-locker tools “physical” such as the blocking of USB ports or face recognition sensors, the presence of fingerprint readers and even smart card readers.

The models to look at

Choosing the “right” notebook, as has been said, responds to needs of a practical and functional nature but also to emotional logics. Those who focus on the Apple world, for example, make a very specific choice and can only look at the MacBook Pro (in 14 and 16-inch formats with Liquid Retina XDR screen) equipped with proprietary M2 Pro and Max chips: performance, connectivity and autonomy, ensure from Cupertino, take a substantial step forward compared to previous models with Intel processors on board, ensuring maximum operational support even for the most demanding workflows.

In the series of Lenovo ThinkPads, which recently celebrated their thirtieth anniversary, a reference product for the business user is the X1 Carbon Gen 11 family, an icon of lightness thanks to its 1.12 kilograms of weight and a of the laptops that most wink at the eco-sustainability factor. A good part of the chassis and the lower shell are in fact made of recycled magnesium and aluminium, the packaging is made entirely of bamboo and sugar cane fibre, while an ad hoc developed application helps the user to activate the settings which contribute to reduce energy consumption. The latest addition to the Asus Zenbook family also belongs to the ultralight category (1 kg in weight), the S13 Oled UX5304 model with 13.3-inch display, which the Taiwanese manufacturer presents as the thinnest laptop in the world (1 cm thick) in its category.