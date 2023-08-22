Palestine, Israeli army kills 17-year-old boy. Yesterday another eight wounded

A Palestinian from 17 years was killed during clashes with the Israeli army at dawn in a town in Zababdeh a sud in Jenin, in Palestine. Local medical sources who identified the man killed in Othman Atef Abu Kharij, “died of wounds sustained during the clashes that erupted after the assault on the town” by the Israeli army. According to Wafa “the occupation forces also arrested another young man, Yazan Malik Al-Sharqawi”. Since the beginning of the year there have been 221 Palestinian victims of which approx 40 minors.

They had been on Monday injured eight Palestinians – one of these to the head – by the Israeli army during incidents during aoperation in Beita not far from Nablus in the West Bank. This was reported by the Wafa agency which cites Red Crescent sources according to which it was a doctor was also arrested. According to Wafa – based on videos circulating on social networks – “the occupation soldiers fired live bullets directly to the young man’s head from behind, while he was making his way towards another wounded man, without posing any danger”. Nablus was sealed off by the army after that the Saturday killing in the nearby town of Huwara of two Israelis, father and son. The perpetrator of the attack is still at large and is wanted by the army. Wafa also reported clashes between demonstrators and the army along the border with Gaza.

