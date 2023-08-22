NY Knicks sue Toronto Raptors for espionage

Jakob Pöltl’s club has been sued by a competitor for espionage and theft. The New York Knicks accuse the Toronto Raptors that a former Knicks employee who now works for the Raptors was charged with stealing scouting reports on other teams, among other things. This was reported by US media on Monday (local time), citing the indictment.

The man is also said to have abused the Knicks’ software access to obtain information for the Raptors. He was responsible for the planning, distribution and organization of the video material for the analysis of the opponents at the Knicks and had his last working day for the team from New York on August 14th. Before leaving, he reportedly sent information from his Knicks email address to his new Raptors email address.

The lawsuit targets ten unidentified Raptors employees, as well as new head coach Darko Rajakovic, player development coach Noah Lewis and the Raptors’ parent company, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Limited (MLSE). The MLSE, which was pre-informed about the developments, announced full cooperation and internal investigations. “The company strongly denies any involvement in this case,” it said.

