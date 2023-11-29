PALESTINE, TOUCHSTONE

THE LIGHTHOUSE: The crossing between right and immoral – Fulvio Grimaldi // Il Faro

In this interview, given to me by Francesco Capo for “Il Faro”, there is a story that starts from Rafah and the victims of Gaza, and extends to Palestine, Egypt and what the USA-SION genocides promise from the attempt at colonial revenge in the Middle East. Forces and counterforces, those who seem to be losing and are winning, those who seem to be winning and are ending their parable, in an entirely new geopolitical balance.

And, not incidentally, we see how Palestine also serves us to identify the wheat that is said to be anti-system and which mixes with the fake fascist anti-system chaff

Fulvio

Share this: Facebook

X

