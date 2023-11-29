Home » This is how hard the bankruptcy is hitting the real estate market
Business

This is how hard the bankruptcy is hitting the real estate market

by admin
This is how hard the bankruptcy is hitting the real estate market

The problem: The real estate market is already under considerable pressure since interest rates and construction costs are rising while property prices are falling. For project developers, building is often hardly worthwhile due to the lack of returns, and for real estate companies that own the buildings, the financing costs tend to become more expensive, while at the same time the need for depreciation on the balance sheets increases. The result: Lenders become restless and sometimes demand additional collateral, which creates additional liquidity needs.

Also read: Benko called the emergency doctors too late

What is particularly troubling the markets is uncertainty, says Christian Alpers, real estate expert at the Falkensteg management consultancy. “Are interest rates going to continue to rise, or are things going down now? And if so, how far?” Without answers to these questions, no one can calculate how the costs will develop and whether a project will ultimately be worthwhile. “That inhibits investment,” says Alpers. Especially since many who have money would prefer to wait and say to themselves: “The big thunder is still to come.”

See also  Financial investors are offering 12 billion euros for “classifieds” operator Adevinta

You may also like

Work, Uil launches a campaign against precarious and...

Cargo bike recall also in Germany – these...

The One-Dollar Bill Worth $60,000: A Collector’s Dream

Resolution 54 of 02/29/2024 – Attribution of the...

The price will also be reduced! “Electricity is...

Earned 10,000 euros on Fiverr: These are my...

Packaging, there is an EU agreement: ban on...

Facts about happiness – What really makes you...

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High as ETF Approval Fuels...

Africa: Uneca report, the challenge of regional integration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy