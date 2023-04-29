Pamela Anderson in a swimsuit from Beach Guard | Fun

Pamela Anderson wore the famous red swimwear from “The Beach Guard”!

Older generations remember her well for her ravishing curves, long blonde hair and red bathing suit. Pamela Anderson starring in the cult series “Beach guards” (Baywatch) in the 90s was a dream for many men.

However, even today, at the age of 55, she managed to keep her sepsis at bay which simply radiates from it. The actress wore a recognizable red swimsuit, as she wore in the series, and showed an enviable figure. The photo was created as part of Pamela’s collaboration with the swimwear brand.

It was Pamela who popularized this type of costume. The first association with him is this ravishing blonde! She even kept one of those red swimsuits that she wore during the five seasons of filming and revealed that she still likes to try it on from time to time.

“I had several of them then. Now I only have one, and it suits me,” revealed Pamela, who was once one of the most famous Playboy girls, and in her career appeared on as many as 151 covers. By the way, the actress recently “set fire” to the Balkan media when Kurir announced that the actress will appear in the new season of the series “South Wind”.

Check out some more of Pamela Anderson’s pictures:

