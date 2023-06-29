Panfilo Colosimo, the chef from Sulmona kidnapped in Ecuador released

Panfilo Colosimo, the chef from Sulmona who was kidnapped on Friday last week in Ecuador, has been released. He is fine. Yesterday two kidnappers from the commando who kidnapped Colonico in his club were arrested by the Ecuadorian police.

The news came during the night after a hectic day. There was great concern, because also yesterday in Guayaquill, near a viaduct in the northwest area of ​​the city, the chopped up body of a middle-aged man with a fair complexion was found. For several hours it was feared that it could be that of the chef.

“I’m fine and the police are listening to me. It was not a film», says Panfilo Colonico, 49 years old. Long beard, black tank top and Bermuda shorts, with a tired but smiling face, the chef appeared in almost good condition, even if visibly upset. From what witnesses report, it was Colonico himself who presented himself in front of his business aboard a taxi.

