Paola Carosella debuts as presenter of GNT – MONDO MODA

Paola Carosella debut as presenter of the program “Alma de Cozinheira” on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 9:30 pm, on GNT. In each episode, she welcomes two guests for a lively and inspiring chat, and prepares a special dinner with an exclusive menu – including appetizer, main course and dessert.

“It has been one of the biggest challenges of my life, because it implies a change of place. I place myself in a different place than I have always placed myself, both in life and on TV, which is the role of the chef de cuisine, the person who cooks or judges dishes. Alma de Cozinheira is a program in which I bring my soul, my essence, which is also a cook, but many other things. I’m quite proud of what I managed to deliver. In everything I do, I put myself fully into it and that has helped”, comments the presenter.

The chats are not about food, but about life, achievements, family, loves and unusual stories. Celebrating, humanizing, overflowing, seducing and experimenting are just some of the themes that pack the episodes.

Produced in partnership with Floresta, the program was recorded in the only house designed by Oscar Niemeyer in São Paulo. In the first episode, Paola receives Juliette and Fátima Bernardes and the theme could not be any other: female empowerment. On the menu, a taralli with tapenade, parmesan and lemon zest as a starter; for the main course, wild rice pilaf with almonds and mushrooms and, finally, a lemon posset for dessert. Throughout the season, the attraction will also feature Isabel Teixeira, Lília Cabral, Mônica Iozzi, Pedro Bial, João Vicente, Linn da Quebrada, Dani Calabresa, among others.