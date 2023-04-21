Papal Ceremonial Lavelli awarded Archbishop by Pope – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Lavelli was appointed by the Pope as the lead bishop of Recanati and received the title of Archbishop personally.

(Vatican News Network)Mgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Chief of the Pope’s Liturgical Office and head of the Vatican Sistine Chapel Choir, was appointed by Pope Francis as the lead bishop of Recanati The title of Archbishop.

Msgr. Ravelli was born on November 1, 1965 in Lazzatte, Lombardy, northern Italy. He was ordained a priest in 1991 and later joined the diocese of Villeritte in central Italy. He graduated from the Faculty of Pedagogy at the Pontifical Salesian University of Rome and then obtained a Doctorate in the Sacred Liturgy at the Faculty of Liturgy of the Pontifical Anselmer University of Rome.

In 1998, Mgr Ravelli joined the Papal Societies and in 2013 became director of a department. In 2006, after working with the Pontifical Liturgical Service in the capacity of Liturgical Assistant, Msgr. Ravelli was appointed Papal Ceremonial Officer. On October 11, 2021, Pope Francis appointed him as Master of the Pontifical Liturgy, responsible for the affairs of the Vatican Sistine Chapel Choir.

