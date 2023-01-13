Horror in Paris where a three-year-old girl was found dead in a washing machine in an apartment in the 20th arrondissement. “At first glance, the little girl showed no traces of beatings and she probably suffocated to death,” a source told BfmTv. According to the investigators, who have opened an investigation to ascertain the facts, the parents (there are 4 other children between the ages of 18 and 7 in the family) noticed the girl’s disappearance and looked for her everywhere, at home and outside throughout the neighborhood.

The father only realized later that he was inside the washing machine, which was turned off at the time. Rescuers pulled her out, but she was now in desperate condition and they were unable to revive her. “At first sight – police sources told BFM TV – the girl did not show any traces of being hit”.

The little girl’s body will be subjected to an autopsy to ascertain the reasons for her death.